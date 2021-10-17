FM Orchestra Holds Costume Party

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Theater held A Costume Party with the Classics concert featuring the Fargo Moorhead Symphonic Orchestra to get people excited about music.

“Well, we call this our family matinee concert and it’s really for all ages. But of course, introducing the symphonic orchestra to younger students and children,” said Jane Capistran, the orchestra’s conductor.

From playing classics like Brahms, to fan favorites, like The Addams Family, the orchestra invited the audience to participate.

Midway through, Italian opera singers Laurent and Hashizume accompanied the orchestra to Mozart’s Don Giovanni.

Shortly after, the costume parade started and anyone with a costume on was invited to walk.

With kids and adults joining in, the orchestra decided to show off what they came as too.

Jane Capistran noted, “There’s some really creative ones today! I guess I liked how our principal violist was dressed up in a swamp outfit and our tuba player was one of the Ewoks.”

The Costume Party allowed kids to have fun dressing up and learn more about music at a young age.