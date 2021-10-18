Cozzens named Bishop of Crookston Diocese

Bishop Andrew Cozzens

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KVRR) – The Diocese of Crookston has a new bishop.

Pope Francis has appointed the Most Rev. Andrew Cozzens of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis as the 8th bishop of the Diocese of Crookston.

“I am humbled and honored to be asked by the Holy Father to be the next Shepherd of the Diocese of Crookston” Cozzens said. “I look forward to getting to know the priests, deacons, consecrated religious and many faithful laity of the diocese. I pray that together we can grow to be Christ’s faithful disciples who make present his love in Northwestern Minnesota.”

Cozzens is a native of Denver. He served as Auxiliary Bishop for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis since 2013.

Cozzens succeeds former Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned in April amid allegations of covering up sexual abuse claims. Hoeppner was the first U.S. bishop to be investigated under Vos estis lux mundi, Pope Francis’ 2019 norms on investigating bishops accused of mishandling or obstructing allegations of clerical sexual abuse.

The Diocese of Crookston serves the 14 northwest counties of Minnesota with more than 32,000 Catholics and 66 parishes.