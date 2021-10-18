Fargo developer, businessman Ace Brandt dies at age 60

Ace Brandt

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The owner of the Fargo Force Hockey team has died.

Ace Brandt died after a long battle with brain cancer. An obituary notice says Brandt was surrounded by family when he died Saturday morning at the age of 60.

Brandt developed Urban Plains development near Scheel’s Arena and was also involved in a number of other developments in Fargo.

His company, Brandt Holdings, also owned John Deere dealerships and developed hotels.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.