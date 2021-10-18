Hope Inc. leads adaptive phy. ed. class in Hawley

HAWLEY, Minn. (KVRR) – Hope Inc. brings adaptive sports to Hawley Elementary School to show children the challenges of those who are differently abled.

Six-year-old Kyler Kolbinger has Spina Bifida and is part of the organization’s sled hockey and wheelchair basketball and soccer teams. It’s his first year in school, so his parents and Hope Inc. decided playing adaptive soccer would be a fun way to show the difficulties kids like Kyler have every day. Kyler’s mother says he enjoyed being one step ahead of his classmates for once.

“Kyler’s a very normal kid. He just does things differently, but also it makes life challenging in a wheelchair, so all the kids now get to experience this through Hope Inc,” Kyler’s mother Heidi Kolbinger said.

At one-and-a-half, Kyler learned how to push his homemade wheelchair as he ran over Cheerios on the kitchen floor.

Hope Inc. will hold another adaptive Phy. Ed. class on Tuesday.