Love for hockey leads to wedding in Fargo ice arena

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo couple’s love for hockey took center stage when they got married over the weekend.

Katie and John Fugle were married Saturday at the H.A. Thompson & Sons Arena in north Fargo.

Some members of the wedding party, including John, wore skates during the ceremony. The couple’s nephew, Kyle Tekautz, performed the ceremony while wearing a referee’s shirt.

The scoreboard was even modified to show Saturday’s date “10-16” and the year “2021.”

Katie says she was never much of a hockey fan until she met John, who “lives and breathes hockey.”