Suspect in deadly shooting in Casselton released

A Violent Morning Leaves One Man Dead & Another Free From Custody

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) – An altercation in Casselton turns deadly.

The man accused of pulling the trigger called 911 saying he shot a man.

“We had a deputy that was real close to the area. They immediately responded, performed, and were able to detain that person and then they performed life saving measures to the victim until Casselton ambulances could arrive,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

First responders did everything they could.

“The victim was transported to a hospital in Fargo where they passed away,” Jahner said.

There was an active investigation for hours in front of Club 94 so authorities could piece everything together. Nearby businesses were able to operate as normal. The owner of a nearby gas station told me it’s normally a safe area.

“We believe we have all individuals involved either detained or in our custody,” Jahner said.

After checking video, talking with witnesses and speaking with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, the suspect has been released pending further investigation. Despite a violent morning, there doesn’t seem to be a bigger threat.

“We don’t believe there is any danger to the community,” Jahner said.

There will be a press conference Tuesday at 2:00 PM with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Cass County State’s Attorney Office to provide updates.