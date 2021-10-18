UND Student Pilot Dead In Crash Near Buxton, North Dakota

TRAILL CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A UND student pilot is dead after crashing a UND plane in a field southeast of Buxton, North Dakota.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 Monday night near 11th Street and 165th Avenue Northeast.

They say the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and FAA with the assistance of Traill County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the pilot will be released pending notification of the family.