Audit finds state troopers lax in monitoring access to North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it’s working to improve security measures after an audit found key card access to the building hasn’t been adequately monitored.

The audit found that 13 state employees who had been terminated still had active access cards.

The audit also found 28 active access cards for contractors who had completed work but had not had their cards disabled.

North Dakota Auditor Joshua Gallion says contractor access cards are supposed to expire a year from a finished a contract, though some contractors were given up to 78 years of key card access.