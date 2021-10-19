Blood supplies plummet, donors urged to give immediately

FARGO (KVRR) – Two major blood suppliers are reporting a critical blood shortage and urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible.

Vitalant says Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type, and vital to helping patients in emergencies, has plummeted to under a two-day supply, the lowest level since May 2020.

“We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients and critical surgeries” according to senior vice-president Cliff Numark.

The American Red Cross of Minnesota and the Dakotas says its blood supply is at the lowest post-summer level in more than 6 years. “There simply aren’t enough people donating blood to meet patient needs. The need is especially great right now.”

There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine. Vitalant says those who receive an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine or seasonal flu vaccine can give blood immediately if other eligibility requirements are met.