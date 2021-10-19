Man and woman arrested following high-speed chase in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A man and a woman are arrested after a chase of a stolen vehicle reaches speeds of 100 miles per hour in Becker County.

Deputies received a report of a vehicle parked in the road on 220th Street in Detroit Township with the driver asleep at the wheel.

They found the car was stolen out of Fergus Falls. The deputy tried talking to the driver, but he sped away. After a 12 mile chase, the vehicle stopped as it was turning from County Highway 29 to Cotton Hill Road. The driver and passenger ran.

The driver, 27-year-old Edward Beaulieu of Detroit Lakes was caught shortly afterward.

Twenty-one-year-old Kalysta Harrell of Nisswa was caught with the help of a K9.

Beaulieu was taken to a Detroit Lakes hospital for minor injuries and was taken to jail pending receiving stolen property and fleeing charges.

Harrell was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, fleeing and several warrants including felony first degree damage to property.