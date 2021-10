Man wanted since July arrested in Walsh County

Walsh County Sheriff's Office arrested Chadwick Frovarp

PARK RIVER, N.D. (KVRR) — Walsh County authorities arrest a man that’s been on the run since July.

The sheriff’s office performed a fugitive recovery operation and took 41-year-old Chadwick Frovarp of Park River into custody.

He was wanted for failing to report for incarceration on one felony and three misdemeanor drug related charges from Grand Forks County.