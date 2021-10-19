Sandy’s Donuts Supports Ronald McDonald House with Stripes Special

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sandy’s Donuts is supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley with their Stripes Special.

For each dozen of donuts sold, Sandy’s is donating $3 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities to help sick families and children who are receiving medical care.

The iconic red and white stripes were put on the donuts to honor the work the charity does.

The owner of Sandy’s Donuts says Tuesday is usually a slow day, but today was different.

“The Ronald McDonald House in Fargo, we’ve been doing this for a while with them, we love Rom Don House. They do amazing things and for those outside of the community too, that come to have children in our hospitals here. They get a place to stay and it’s an amazing place,” Mark Ostlund said.

Ronald McDonald’s Stripes Day will be this Friday and anyone wearing the red and white stripes can get a free donut.