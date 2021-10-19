UND identifies student pilot killed in airplane crash

TRAILL CO., N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota says a student pilot who died in a UND airplane crash near Buxton, N.D. Monday was John Hauser, a commercial aviation student from Chicago.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near 11th Street and 165th Avenue Northeast. Hauser was dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the FAA, the Highway Patrol and the Traill County Sheriff’s Office.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to John’s family, friends, classmates, and fraternity brothers. They are all in our thoughts and prayers,” UND President Andrew Armacost said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

“This is a tragic time for John’s family and his friends. We must take the time to remember his impact on our campus community and to come together to support one another.”