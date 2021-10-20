Police investigate burglary, assault in Moorhead

Alfred Thompson

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man is facing charges in connection with a burglary and assault Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a potential burglary to a car dealership in the area of the Holiday Gas Station located on 30th Ave. S.

Officer checked the area and located forced entry to a building in the 700 block of 32nd Ave. S. Evidence was collected from the scene. A person was observed in the business but was gone by the time the burglary was discovered.

At 5:10 a.m. officers responded to disturbance in the 700 block of 30th Ave. S. Police say an assault victim was located. The suspect and victim were not known to each other. The victim was taken to Sanford with serious, but non-life threating injuries.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alfred Thompson of Moorhead was detained as he attempted to flee the scene. Thompson was also identified as the suspect in the earlier burglary.

Thompson is in the Clay County Jail on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and burglary.