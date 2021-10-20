Former Bison QB’s Wentz, Lance Matching Up on Sunday Night Football

Wentz coming off best two-game stretch; Lance may be out with injury

FARGO, N.D — The state of North Dakota will have their eyes glued to the television for Sunday Night Football as former North Dakota state quarterback’s Carson Wentz and Trey Lance match-up against one another.

Its still uncertain whether Lance sees action for the 49ers after suffering a knee sprain in their last loss before a bye to the Arizona Cardinals.

Wentz is coming off his best two game stretch all season throwing for 625 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers.

Having lead the Bison to a combined three FCS national championships in their collegiate careers and Lance going to the AO1 charity softball game this summer, Wentz knows the best is ahead for the rookie.

“Trey is an awesome kid. I know him as a person and as a quarterback.,” Wentz said. “A lot of respect for him and great friend over the years getting to talk to him and see his development there in college. I think he has a bright future. I really think he does. He’s in a good system there for his skill set. We’ll see. It’ll be fun to compete against him one way or another this weekend. I have a lot of confidence in his career.”

Both the colts and 49ers will be looking for that third win on the year.