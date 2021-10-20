R. Kelly’s Chicago trial on federal sex charges set Aug. 1

R&B star is also charged in Minnesota

R Kelly, Cook County, Illinois booking photo

CHICAGO (AP) – A federal judge has ordered R&B superstar R. Kelly, facing child prostitution charges in Minnesota, to stand trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges next year after the scheduled sentencing for his conviction in an earlier sex trafficking trial in New York.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber appeared to have wanted the trial in Chicago to begin earlier, but on Wednesday he set it for Aug. 1.

One of Kelly’s attorneys, Steven Greenberg, said that he another of Kelly’s attorneys will be in trial on other cases through July. Kelly’s sentencing in New York is scheduled for May 4 and he faces up to life in prison.

Kelly also is charged in state court in Illinois and in Minnesota.