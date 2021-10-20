UPDATE: Two men arrested following chase in Cass & Clay Counties

1/2

2/2

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. & CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men are arrested after a high speed chase in Clay and Cass Counties.

Around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon a vehicle was going 97 miles per hour at Clay County Road 26 near 13th Street North. The driver stopped, he and the passenger switched seats and fled.

Stop sticks were used, but the vehicle kept going until County Road 26 and Highway 75 when the passenger got out and was arrested. Forty-three-year-old Jerry Belgarde of Mahnomen faces fourth degree DWI and driving under suspension charges.

Cass County deputies then responded to a crash at 19th Avenue North and County Road 17.

A suspect ran into a row of trees and was taken into custody shortly afterwards without incident. Thirty-two-year-old Michele Perona of Moorhead was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless endangerment.