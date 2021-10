H.S. Football Roundup: Shanley, Fargo South, GF Red River Win

Three local teams win on Thursday night

FARGO, N.D — West Fargo finishes the regular season with a 7-2 record after taking down Shanley on the road, 35-21.

Packers will host a playoff game next weekend with the win.

Grand Forks Red River makes the playoffs after a 21-0 win over Valley City at home.

Fargo South shuts out Grand Forks Central on the road, 34-0, to close the season at 4-5.