RedHawks Trade Fan Favorites Prime, Kelly to Milwaukee

Deal completes Manny Boscan trade from last offseason

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks said goodbye to two of their mainstays in the organization over the past three seasons trading first baseman Correlle Prime and catcher Dylan Kelly to the Milwaukee Milkmen for catcher Christian Correa.

Both are the two players to be named later in a trade that sent American Association batting champion Manny Boscan to the RedHawks this past offseason.

Prime and Kelly finished top five on the team in batting average and RBI each season in Fargo-Moorhead.

Correa arrives next summer with a .282 average, 13 home runs and 51 RBI.

Manager Chris Coste says those leaving were like nephews to him, however to keep talent, there’s an even tougher asking price.

“All season long when Manny Boscan was so good for us, we also knew that at some point when the year was over, we were going to lose a couple good players,” Coste said. “To lose who we lose, it’s tough. More emotional than anything but at the same time to get a player like Manny Boscan and eventually also acquiring Christian Correa, you have to give up pretty amazing talent to get that.”

The RedHawks are coming off a league championship appearance and north division title.