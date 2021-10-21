Wimmers Diamonds opens new location on 32nd Ave S in Fargo

Wimmers Diamonds Has Been In The Fargo Community For 102 Years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Wimmers Diamonds is a family run business, and has been in Fargo for 102 years.

The business has continued to evolve and now shifts to a new central location under new ownership.

Aaron Wimmer has watched his cather and uncle run the show for decades and now he is excited to step up and lead the company in this new era. The move combined multiple stores into one and is located 4582 32nd Ave South.

“We have consolidated from our downtown store and our West Acres Mall store into one big beautiful new showroom. In order to have all our services under one roof, entire team, all our inventory. We’ve got a beautiful jewelry repair shop,” Owner Aaron Wimmer said.

Grand opening celebrations for the store will continue this weekend.