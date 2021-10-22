Fargo man pleads not guilty in assault on girls and using a racial slur
FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Larry Baldner has pleaded not guilty on charges he attacked two girls and used a racial slur.
Baldner, 73, of Fargo is charged with aggravated assault against a victim under the age of 12, preventing arrest and simple assault.
Baldner’s attorney filed a waiver for a preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas on Wednesday.
The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for possible federal hate crimes violations.
The girl and four boys were playing basketball in the 2700-block of 33-1/2 Ave. S. when Baldner allegedly called them the “n” word and told them to get off his property.
Baldner is accused of slapping the girl on the face, grabbing her by the hair and neck, and lifting her off the ground, partially choking her for 5-6 seconds.