Fargo man pleads not guilty in assault on girls and using a racial slur

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Larry Baldner has pleaded not guilty on charges he attacked two girls and used a racial slur.

Baldner, 73, of Fargo is charged with aggravated assault against a victim under the age of 12, preventing arrest and simple assault.

Baldner’s attorney filed a waiver for a preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas on Wednesday.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case for possible federal hate crimes violations.