H.S. Football Roundup: Sheyenne, Fargo North Win on Final Night of Regular Season

Sheyenne beats Davies: Fargo North takes down Wahpeton

FARGO, N.D — Sheyenne football completes an undefeated regular season with a 21-0 shutout win over Davies clinching the top seed in next week’s playoffs.

Fargo North football wins a close one, 49-42 over Wahpeton and with it, earns the right to host a playoff game in the new classification.

Brackets for both classes will be released late on Friday or early Saturday.