Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist

Leneal Frazier memorial (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS – A prosecutor says a Minneapolis police officer has been charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide in a fatal crash in July that occurred while the officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle.

Officer Brian Cummings was driving nearly 80 mph in Minneapolis with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into a vehicle, killing 40-year-old Leneal Frazier.

Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, whose captured the cellphone video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. The video was seen around the world.

Leaders of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis did not immediately return a call seeking comment