Play of the Week Nominees: October 22

West Fargo, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Battle for HS POTW

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the DJ Colter high school play of the week comes from the gridiron with playoffs getting underway in the area.

First up, West Fargo receiver makes a beautiful grab in the back of the end zone to help the Packers secure a 35-21 win over Shanley.

Is it better than what we saw from Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Finley-Sharon-Page? Warbirds QB Tyler Brandt runs it in from far out to get the win over the Spartans and advance to the next round of the 9-man playoffs.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.