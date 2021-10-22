Police: 14-year-old Steals Car In Breckenridge, Caught In St. Cloud

Car Reportedly Stolen From Breckenridge High School

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR) — Breckenridge Police say a 14-year-old made off with a stolen car, cash and cell phones and got all the way to St. Cloud before he was caught.

Police and the Wilkin County Sheriff responded to Breckenridge High School just before 6 p.m. on Monday for a report of a stolen car.

They determined that the boy took about $600 in cash from the boy’s locker room, then took three cell phones and some keys he found near the basketball court.

He used those keys to steal a car in the parking lot.

St. Cloud police found the teen and the car hours later and took him into custody.

The vehicle had some damage, but was returned to the owner. Police also recovered most of the other stolen items.

The 14-year-old is charged with two counts of felony theft. He is being held in a juvenile detention center.