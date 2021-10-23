NDSU’s Miller Replaces Patterson and Leads Them to Victory Over Missouri State

Miller threw two fourth quarter touchdowns to beat the Bears

FARGO, N.D — It’s Miller Time in Fargo once again as Quarterback Cam Miller came in to replace starter Quincy Patterson and throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter leading the Bison to the 27-20 win, their seventh straight victory and 11th in a row against Missouri State.

Patterson was pulled after throwing his third interception in three games and being held to just 5 of 16 for 44 yards through three quarters.

Miller finished the day going 7 of 9 for 112 passing finding receiver Phoenix Sproles for his first score and Christian Watson for his sixth.

Head Coach Matt Entz said the sophomore’s two starts from the spring brought that spark and experience to the position.

“His experience in the spring, he put that all into Quincy when Quincy was named starter,” Entz said. “I said that I think in August, he was playing some of his best football that he had in his career. It was just that the other QB was playing a little better. It’s fun to have a competitor like that and its what he showed today.”

“When I didn’t get the job I just had to tell myself my time was coming.,” Miller said. “It could be next week or down the road in two years. It came today and felt like I was ready to go.”

“Me and Cam never lost that connection,” Watson said. “We continue to build on that connection even if he is the back-up quarterback. I think it just showed how hard we work, how hard Cam works and all the effort we put in to have that next man up mentality.”

Now, after the game coach Entz said there won’t be any decision on a permanent quarterback change until at least Monday.