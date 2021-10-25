Fargo’s ‘Blind Joe’ attracting world attention with anti-mandate anthem

— Blind Joe (@theblindjoe) October 24, 2021

FARGO (KVRR) – A country music artist who grew up in Fargo is getting international attention for a new song that takes direct aim at COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.

“Blind Joe” Bommersbach says the song, “I Will Not Comply” is generating support from fans around the world, including France, Greece, Germany and the UK.

Bommersbach describes the tune as an “independent anti-establishment anthem.” The song was released on Blind Joe’s website and on social media last week.

“Blind Joe” rose to fame in 2015, when he was a contestant on “The Voice.” He is a 2000 graduate of Fargo North High School.