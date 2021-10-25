No Decision On QB Switch for NDSU; Defense Needs To Practice Better

Top storylines for head coach Matt Entz's Monday press conference

FARGO, N.D — There was a lot to unpack from North Dakota State football head coach Matt Entz’s press conference.

After starting quarterback Quincy Patterson was replaced in the third quarter by back-up Cam Miller which led to the question being asked: is that a permanent change? The answer: no official decision has been made.

Right now, the approach is wait and see how Patterson is health wise.

Entz said it was the right time in the game to make the move to miller, however Patterson’s shoulder was hurt on an earlier scramble and did have an affect on his performance.

The speed of the game impacted the choice not to make the switch earlier.

“During halftime he got kind of stiff. Later in the game, he was getting stiff and just trying to keep his arm warm,” Entz said. “We’ll go day by day and see how he’s doing. I know after the game he was in great spirits and he’ll be in good spirits at practice. We’re going to make the decision on how gives us the best chance to win this next football game. Of course, health always is a critical piece to that. Cam did an outstanding job. There isn’t anyone on this football who thinks he can’t help us win games.”

On the other side of the ball, the defense had its struggles on Saturday, allowing over 300 yards of offense and giving up 15 first downs.

Entz said that came from a slow start to the week at practice.

“I thought it was very average for what our standard is,” Entz said. “It was probably one of those once in a career moves we actually dressed out and had helmets on Friday to try and rectify a little bit or to gain some people’s attention. I think it worked but if you want to start fast on Monday, you can’t wait until Thursday.”

Usually Friday is a walk through.