Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for “West Fargo Eats” Food Share Alliance

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new food pantry is unveiled at Lutheran Church of the Cross and dozens gathered to celebrate the opening.

The Food Share Alliance Partners include Gate City Bank along with Great Plains Food Bank, YWCA Cass Clay and the city of West Fargo came together to make this possible.

Local donations poured in from Hornbacher’s, West Fargo Baseball team and many others.

Since May of last year West Fargo Eats has helped feed nearly 3,900 families.

The newest addition includes non perishable items, fresh fruits, vegetables, and canned goods.

“We are not in this alone, we are in this together and we are here to help each other,” said Pastor Megan Casper of Lutheran Church of the Cross.

“Neighbors helping neighbors, sharing food out of care, out of kindness, and out of love. We are so proud to officially open West Fargo Eats today.”

West Fargo Eats started as a pop-up food pantry.