Wyndmere-Lidgerwood’s Brandt Wins High School Play of the Week

Took home 53 percent of the votes in close contest

FARGO, N.D — The DJ Colter high school play of the week winner goes to 9-man football and Wyndmere-Lidgerwood in a close race.

Warbirds quarterback Tyler Brandt’s long touchdown run against Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page in the playoffs take home 53 percent of the votes.

Congrats to Brandt and the Warbirds.