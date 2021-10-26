Callaway police chief seriously injured in wood cutting accident

WAUBUN, Minn. (KVRR/(KFGO) – The Callaway, Minnesota police chief is hospitalized at Sanford Health in Fargo with serious injuries in an accident at his rural Waubun, Minnesota home.

Mahnomen County Sheriff Josh Guenther says his office received a call about 6:30 p.m. Monday from the Mahnomen Hospital to report Tim Haverkamp had arrived there with head injuries. Guenther says initially they thought Haverkamp had been assaulted but further investigation Tuesday determined he had been cutting wood and was struck by a tree limb.

Guenther says although Haverkamp was not completely aware of what happened, he was able to make it back to his home and called for help. It’s uncertain when the accident happened.

Haverkamp has multiple facial and skull fractures.

Callaway is in Becker County. about 15 miles south of Haverkamp’s rural Waubun home, located in Mahnomen County.