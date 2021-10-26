Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day returns Thursday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Dairy Queen is bringing back its Miracle Treat Day Thursday to help Sanford Children’s Hospital.

For each Blizzard treat bought, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since 1984, Dairy Queen has raised over $72 million for the hospitals through Miracle Treat Day and similar campaigns.

The money will be used for anything from special pieces of equipment to hiring therapists and teachers.

“Dairy Queen has been a national partner with Children’s Miracle Network since the early ’80s and Miracle Treat Day has been around for about 15 years. This is really their signature event for raising money for Children’s Miracle Network. It’s always a really big day, it’s a part of Sanford Children’s Health hospital, and we’re really excited to have it back again this year,” Sanford Health Development Manager Hillery Monk said.

If you aren’t able to get a sweet treat Thursday, Dairy Queen has multiple drop off boxes available for donations.