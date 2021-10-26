Fargo VA trunk-or-treat event helps raise awareness of services for veterans

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Superheroes, princesses, and even a couple of mad scientists are in town.

Fargo VA Hospital held its first-ever “trunk or treat” event Tuesday evening to help get the word out about its services and gather people in a safe and socially-distanced way.

Employees from more than a dozen VA programs including homelessness, healthcare, suicide prevention and intimate violence were there to share information.

They also set up different themed trunks for children, and flu and COVID shots were offered to veterans.

“In the years past, kids used to come into the VA and trick-or-treat. So, we didn’t get to do it last year and you know what, it broke our hearts. We love seeing the kids. Our veterans love seeing the kids,” said Women’s Veterans Program Manager Irene Johnson.

Johnson wore a pink wig in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

