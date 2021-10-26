Judge in Chauvin trial to release names of jurors

Judge Peter Cahill

MINNEAPOLIS – The judge who oversaw the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin says that he will release the names of the 15 jurors and alternates next week.

Judge Peter Cahill’s order says he will make the list of jurors public on Nov. 1. The written questionnaires of all 109 potential jurors who were formally evaluated will also be made public.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree murder and other counts in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.