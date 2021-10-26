Looking for a crispy career? Frito-Lay hiring for new Fargo distribution center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Frito-Lay is looking for employees to help staff its new Fargo distribution center.

It will be the first of its kind for the company that will be able to supply most of North Dakota and Minnesota.

Frito Lay is offering a wage of $21.58 per hour with a $5,000 on bonus to new warehouse handlers.

The company hopes to hire 50 people to run the new building.

“We put a lot into our training, so we’re looking for full time and part time warehousers. We do mostly picking, so, means you’ll be going around the warehouse picking cases and bags of chips. It’s a physical job but it’s a rewarding job too,” Frito-Lay Zone Operations Manager Miranda McCormack said.

The facility will be starting local routes next week with new marketplace trucks allowing them to deliver to large and small stores.