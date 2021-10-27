KVRR-TV named first recipient of Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger Award

FARGO (KVRR) – KVRR-TV has been named the inaugural winner of the Great Plains Food Bank’s Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger Award.

Created earlier this year, the Great Plains Food Bank says the award recognizes media and members of the community that “go above and beyond in sharing news on the fight to end hunger.”

“KVRR-TV is consistently at the forefront of local coverage surrounding the Great Plains Food Bank and hunger-relief news and events from across the Red River Valley. “Their coverage is invaluable and keeps the public informed on upcoming mobile food pantry stops and locations, volunteer events, recognition of donors and other Great Plains Food Bank announcements.”

“KVRR-TV is honored to be the recipient of the inaugural Great Plains Food Bank Marv Bossart Voice of Hunger Award,” General Manager/Chief Operating Officer Kathy M. Lau said. “It was a sincere pleasure to work with a dedicated group of individuals from Great Plains Food Bank to help in the mission and meet the challenges to end hunger in our community.”

Bossart died in 2013. He was a longtime Fargo news broadcaster, journalism instructor and advocate for ending hunger. He also served on the advisory board and was vice president of the Great Plains Food Bank Fargo-Moorhead Food Recovery Program.

The Great Plains Food Bank network includes nearly 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating more than 100 communities across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota. The organization has distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need.