Jazzy & Mumbos Thrift Store needs help after moving to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A one of a kind local organization had to unexpectedly move from Dilworth to Moorhead and is in need of the community’s support.

Jazzy & Mumbos is a volunteer run non-profit thrift store. Pet owners can go there and ask for help with unexpected expenses for their animals like veterinary care, food and shelter.

All items in the shop are donated and all sales go toward helping families and their pets.

The store had been in Dilworth since 2009 but due to the building being sold, the owner had to find a new location. It can now be found in Moorhead on Highway 10 next to Cash Wise.

A GoFundMe page has been created in order to help with unexpected expenses like higher rent and a new sign, which is around $10,000.

“We have to help those animals, you know. If I’m shut down for a length of time because I have to pay rent and electricity, lights, heat and all that stuff, I have to make money for those pets,” said Jazzy & Mumbos founder Wendy Cowan.

Volunteers are also needed.

Donate to the store’s fundraiser by clicking here. Learn more about Jazzy & Mumbos by clicking here.