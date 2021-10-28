Minot lawmaker barred from flight after run-in with TSA

Jeff Hoverson

MINOT, N.D. – A North Dakota lawmaker was barred from boarding a flight at Minot International Airport this week following a run-in with airport security.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson and his wife were planning to travel Monday for their anniversary. Hoverson says a Transportation Security Administration agent said he was going to give him a pat down but did not ask permission.

TSA says in a statement the pat down was initiated when he set off the alarm in the screening machine.

The agency said Hoverson objected during the pat down and called the police, Hoverson eventually complied, but the airline made the decision to deny boarding.