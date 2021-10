H.S. FB Roundup: 11A Playoffs

Fargo North advances, Fargo South falls

FARGO, N.D — Friday night saw the first ever action in the 11A playoffs in the state of North Dakota.

Fargo North beats Wahpeton for the second straight week, 41-12, to advance to the semis.

Fargo South falls in a close game, 9-7, to Dickinson at home.