Play of the Week Nominees: October 29

Sheyenne, Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s nominees for the Chris Heise high school play of the week comes from the gridiron with playoffs getting underway in the area.

First up, Sheyenne’s Karter Menz makes two big sacks back to back to help the Mustangs maintain a shutout win over Davies.

Is it better than what we saw from Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl and Park Christian in the section playoffs? Titans QB Connor Nelson runs it in from far out to get the win over the Falcons and advance to the next round of the 9-man playoffs.

Which is better, that’s for you to decide? Vote for your favorite on our twitter poll under @KVRRSports and we’ll announce the winner on Monday night during KVRR Local News at 9.