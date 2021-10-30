Concordia explosive offense surges past Augusburg 44-21

Cobber's put up 20 points in explosive second quarter

Moorhead, MN. (KVRR)- After traling 14 -7 heading into the second quarter. Concordia used an impressive balanced attack through the air and on the ground, to take command of the game over visiting Augsburg.

They finished with 389 total yards of offense in this contest.

The Cobber’s move to (3-5,2-4), on the year.

(Courtesy of Concordia Athletic Website)

Passing C-A YDS LG TD INT Tanner Dubois 26-41 283 36 2 0