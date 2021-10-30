Concordia explosive offense surges past Augusburg 44-21

Cobber's put up 20 points in explosive second quarter
Brandon Blakney,

Moorhead, MN. (KVRR)- After traling 14 -7 heading into the second quarter. Concordia used an impressive balanced attack through the air and on the ground, to take command of the game over visiting Augsburg.

They finished with 389 total yards of offense in this contest.

The Cobber’s move to (3-5,2-4), on the year.

 

(Courtesy of Concordia Athletic Website)

Passing C-A YDS LG TD INT
Tanner Dubois 26-41 283 36 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS AVG LG TD
Peyton Mortenson 17 84 4.9 26 2
Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: ,

You Might Like