Fargo Police respond to series of ‘smash and grab’ thefts within two hours

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police officers responded to four reports of “smash and grab” thefts within two hours Saturday evening.

The thefts happened at Century 10 Cinema on 9th Avenue South, Goodwill and Holiday Inn on 13th Avenue South, and a parking lot at 1001 42nd Street South.

Officers are checking the area for other reports.

The Fargo Police Department is reminding people to remove all valuables from their vehicles, especially purses and bags.

If someone sees something suspicious, particularly in parking lots, they’re asked to call (701) 451-7660 or 911 if the crime is in progress.