H.S. Football Roundup : 11B Playoffs and Minnesota 8AAA

Kindred advances Moorhead upset at home.

Kindred, N.D. (KVRR)-Saturday was quite a day for High school football across two states we had had action.

In Kindred, the Vikings defended their home field and defeated Langdon 21-18 in a game both teams really aired the ball out. Kindred’s home crowd really showed up in good numbers and they were able to extend their season.

Moorhead, MN. (KVRR)- Moorhead the top seed in the 8AAA got off to a hot start against Alexandria early in the game, but the Cardinals were able to get their offense going and pull off the upset 42-39, to advance to the next round.