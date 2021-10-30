NDHP: Stolen vehicle chase near Rugby ends with arrest

BENSON/RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested a driver they say was in a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.

A trooper tried to stop Arsenio James on U.S. Highway 2, roughly 11 miles east of Rugby at 12:19 p.m.

Authorities say James fled eastbound for roughly 47 miles. His vehicle was spiked with a tire deflation device two separate times, but James continued to flee.

Authorities ended the chase with a “pursuit intervention technique” causing James to end up in a ditch.

He was arrested and taken to Lake Region Correction Center. Charges are pending.