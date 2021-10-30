NDSU Football Has Offensive Explosion Against Indiana State

Bison beat Sycamores 44-2 behind 477 yards of total offense

FARGO, N.D. — An offensive explosion for North Dakota State football totaling 477 yards and scoring on the first four possessions on the way to a 44-2 victory over Indiana State to extend their win streak to eight games.

Of those 477 yards, 292 yards of them came on the ground including 155 from running back Kobe Johnson, who produced a program record with a 97 yard touchdown.

Quarterback Cam Miller got the start and passed for 179 yards and 3 TD’s. With over 100 yards receiving combined between both tight ends Josh Babicz and Noah Gindroff.

All the success came from getting off to a fast start and making explosive plays.

“The play calling and knowing what our opponent was doing defensively,” head coach Matt Entz said. “They played us in a lot of man or single high defense. Old school cover three and we were able to get those tight ends across the middle. Those two can run pretty well. It’s going to take a load to tackle them in the open field.”

“Respect the pass game and that opened up the long run by Kobe,” quarterback Cam Miller said. “Thought we did a great job up front. Picking up the pressures on that run and some of the other big ones we had.”

“The pass game was doing well. The lineman upfront were getting a good push,” running back Kobe Johnson said. “I feel like the whole running back room, we saw a hole and were hitting it so things like that when you can do it against a defense, they tend to break.”

Three more games left in the regular season for the Bison and next week its all about taking back the Dakota Marker at South Dakota State.