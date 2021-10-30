Northern State Outlasts Dragon Football Team, 33-27

Northern State went on the road and won a highly contested contest against MSUM.

(Courtesy of MSUM Sports Communications Department)

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team cut a 17-point deficit to six in the fourth quarter but fell short against Northern State on Saturday, dropping a 33-27 contest at Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium.

MSUM fell to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North with the loss while Northern State moved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the north.

Freshman linebacker Josiah Behm had 10 tackles and an interception for the Dragon defense while sophomore defensive back Jared Kallenbach had nine tackles. Senior defensive end Darius Woods-Steichen and freshman linebacker Marcus Gulley had sacks.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Falk was 24-of-36 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receiver Ryan Bieberdorf had seven catches for 41 yards and a score while junior receiver Trent Marquart had seven catches for 65 yards. Junior fullback Hayden Boll rushed for two scores.

“I was proud of our guys and how they battled,” MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said. “Overall we have to execute at a higher level and finish plays and drives.”

The game was tied at 10-10 at halftime, but the third quarter saw Northern State outscore the Dragons 17-6 to build a 27-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Northern State blocked a Dragon punt and scored shortly after to push the lead to 33-16 with 10:30 left in the game.

MSUM fought back, as sophomore Ryan Riedel connected on the second of two field goals to cut the lead to 33-19. After a defensive stop, MSUM went 53 yards on 11 plays that was capped off by Boll’s 1-yard plunge. With the two point conversion, MSUM was within 33-27.

The Dragons attempted an onside kick but could not recover it. Northern State got two first downs and was able to run out the clock.

Falk hit Bieberdorf for a touchdown to bring MSUM within 10-7 in the first half, and Riedel hit a field goal as time expired to tie the game at 10-10.

Northern State scored on its first drive of the second half but the Dragons answered with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that Boll capped off with a 5-yard run. Northern State scored the next 16 points to build the lead to 33-16 before MSUM mounted its comeback.

The Dragons are at Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Nov. 6.