Broadway Square Scare Event Creates Halloween Fun for Everyone

"We are excited to do this again next year."

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo’s first-ever Square Scare event brought a bit of Halloween fun downtown.

Crowds of Halloween creatures made their way downtown for the Square Scare event.

“It’s just really a Halloween themed, family-friendly, free event. This is for families to come out in costume and kind of do some pumpkin activities, play some games, get some cider, and to just have fun outside in downtown Fargo,” says Broadway Square Plaza Manager, Ana Rusness-Petersen.

People from around the area came to show off their unique costumes. Jack Laine says he handmade every piece of his costume.

“I am actually having a really fun time. My favorite part is pretty much dressing up and going out in public. I got this mask homemade and this costume is all hand-sewed,” adds Laine.

Another attendee, Bentley Berg says he loves every part of the Square Scare activities.

“Everything really; I love Halloween, it’s the best time of year because I get to dress up. I am a cobra ninja, just without the mask,” says Berg.

This event gives people a chance to do Halloween activities in a family-friendly environment.

“Our goal with this was to create a safe space for kids to hang out on Halloween with their parents, with their families, have some fun, get some candy, get some cider, and have a safe space to trick-or-treat. Especially with COVID-19, where you are not sure if you should go door-to-door trick-or-treating,” explains Rusness-Petersen.

Broadway Square plans to make this an annual event.