West Fargo Police Officer Suffers A Heart Attack While On Duty

Officer Tim Brown is currently in the ICU. GoFundMe started to help his family.

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR)- “West Fargo police department officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on the morning of October 31st 2021 while booking two females who had felonies for aggravated assault,” said West Fargo PD Chief Dennis Otternes.

Officer Tim Brown was responding to a report of two women Shalonda Profit and Brittany Hatcher at Grace Gardens on the 1400 block of 16th Street E. Both were wanted for assault from an earlier incident stemming back to October 18th.

Brown was able to make a positive ID looking in an open apartment window. Hatcher resisted arrest and Brown cuffed and placed her in the car by force.

There were two other officers on the scene as well, once he had the suspects in his custody Brown took the women to Cass County jail for booking around 12:50 AM.

“Cass County sheriff’s office staff began life saving measures with CPR and a defibrillator and called 911, “ said Otternes.

“While completing the intake paperwork and booking processing in the officer registrar booking area, Officer Brown collapsed on the booking room floor,” said Cass County Sheriff Jessie Jahner.

“The Fargo fire department, Fargo Police Department, Sanford Ambulance, responded to the jail to assist,” said Jahner.

Brown began with the West Fargo Police Department bac in January and was officially sworn into the department nearly two weeks ago.

Chief Otterness was asked about the previous tragedy of officer LT Adam Gustafson who passed from a heart attack earlier this year he had this to say:

“We’re trying to move forward from the incident that happened earlier this year. This is certainly a tragic event that happened over night we’re optimistic, there’s still a chance officer Brown could pull through this,” said Otterness.

Brown is a veteran of the US Army he served four years as an active duty combat medic and was a police officer in Memphis for several years.

A GoFundMe has been started for Brown, his wife and two young sons.

