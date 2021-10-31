West Fargo police officer suffers heart attack while booking suspects

Officer Tim Brown is at a local hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – A West Fargo police officer suffered a heart attack Sunday morning while booking two suspects into the Cass County Jail.

Officer Tim Brown is at a local hospital where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

A release from West Fargo details the circumstances of the incident and Officer Brown’s history with the department:

West Fargo Police Department Officer Tim Brown suffered a heart attack on the morning of Oct. 31, 2021, while booking two females with felony warrants for aggravated assault into the Cass County Jail. Officer Brown arrived at the Cass County jail and collapsed, becoming unresponsive. Cass County Sheriff’s office staff began life-saving measures with CPR and a defibrillator and called 911. The Fargo Fire Department, Fargo Police Department and Sanford Ambulance Service responded to the jail to assist. Officer Brown was then transported to a local hospital and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Before collapsing, Officer Brown was responding to a report of two women at Grace Gardens who had felony warrants out for their arrest stemming from a violent assault that occurred in Fargo on Oct.18, 2021. Officer Brown confirmed with the security guard that at least one female was present in the building and observed that a window to the apartment was open to make a positive identification. Both females were arrested; however, one female resisted arrest and had to be physically moved and placed into the squad car by Officer Brown.

Officer Brown began with the West Fargo Police Department on Jan. 18, 2021, and was sworn into the department Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Before his time with the West Fargo Police Department, Officer Brown had been with the Memphis Police Department since March 2017. Officer Brown also served in the United States Army for four years as an active-duty combat medic.

The department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Officer Tim Brown. The West Fargo Police Department would like to thank the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Fargo Fire Department, Fargo Police Department and Sanford Ambulance for their response and lifesaving efforts. The West Fargo Police Department received assistance with calls for service from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Fargo Police Department during this devastating event.