High-speed chase ends in crash near West Fargo

The driver rolled the vehicle at the intersection of 40th Avenue West

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A driver is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on I-94.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a man driving a Dodge Journey around mile marker 338. That driver fled the scene and went west bound.

Once in Casselton, the driver switched directions to head east. When he got to West Fargo, the driver turned south and drove for a few miles before rolling the vehicle at the intersection of 40th Avenue West.

He was not injured and charges are pending.